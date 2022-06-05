News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'You can call me Ma'am' - Platinum Jubilee party's special guest

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:51 PM June 5, 2022
Hunstanton Jubilee

Her Majesty the Queen - aka resident Faith Harman - at the Platinum Jubilee party in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A Platinum Jubilee party went ahead despite the downpours - complete with a very special guest.

For as neighbours gathered in Glebe Avenue, Hunstanton, to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign, who should appear but the monarch herself.

Hunstanton Jubilee

The Queen, aka lookalike Faith Harman, at the Platinum Jubilee party in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Faith Harman, who lives in the street, has donned regal garb at previous occasions and is a dab hand when it comes to Her Majesty's mannerisms.

"You can call me Ma'am," she told Sandy Duff-Dick, co-proprietor of the Rosamaly Guest House which was hosting the bash. "It sounds a bit like Spa'am."

Hunstanton Jubilee

She even got a marmalade sandwich out of her handbag - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ms Harman then reached into her handbag and took out a marmalade sandwich, in a nod to the surprise sketch featuring the Queen herself and Paddington Bear, broadcast as part of the Party at the Palace, in which both confessed to carrying one around with them.

Mrs Duff-Dick said she was determined to press on with the party, while many other events had been cancelled due to the weather.

Hunstanton

Neighbours Carol Bower (left) and Sandy Duff-Dick at the Platinum Jubilee party - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We're British and we're stoic," she said. "We can overcome anything."

Mrs Duff-Dick and her husband Bob had dressed as Basil Fawlty and his hapless waiter Manuel from the much-loved sit-com Fawlty Towers.

Hunstanton Jubilee

The Queen looks less than amused as Sandy Duff-Dick demonstrates one of Basil Fawlty's trademark walks - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Queen gave one of her withering glances as she demonstrated one of Mr Fawlty's trademark walks.

