'You can call me Ma'am' - Platinum Jubilee party's special guest
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A Platinum Jubilee party went ahead despite the downpours - complete with a very special guest.
For as neighbours gathered in Glebe Avenue, Hunstanton, to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign, who should appear but the monarch herself.
Faith Harman, who lives in the street, has donned regal garb at previous occasions and is a dab hand when it comes to Her Majesty's mannerisms.
"You can call me Ma'am," she told Sandy Duff-Dick, co-proprietor of the Rosamaly Guest House which was hosting the bash. "It sounds a bit like Spa'am."
Ms Harman then reached into her handbag and took out a marmalade sandwich, in a nod to the surprise sketch featuring the Queen herself and Paddington Bear, broadcast as part of the Party at the Palace, in which both confessed to carrying one around with them.
Mrs Duff-Dick said she was determined to press on with the party, while many other events had been cancelled due to the weather.
"We're British and we're stoic," she said. "We can overcome anything."
Mrs Duff-Dick and her husband Bob had dressed as Basil Fawlty and his hapless waiter Manuel from the much-loved sit-com Fawlty Towers.
The Queen gave one of her withering glances as she demonstrated one of Mr Fawlty's trademark walks.