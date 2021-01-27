Derelict pub on eyesore site could be turned into new Co-op store

Published: 5:59 PM January 27, 2021

An artist's impression of the new East of England Co-op Foodstore, butchers, deli and cafe on Holt Road, Horsford. - Credit: Brown & Co

A derelict pub on an eyesore site could be demolished to make way for a new supermarket, butchers and cafe in a large village.

If approved by Broadland District Council, work on the former Brickmakers pub and Garfy's American Diner on Holt Road, Horsford, could start this year according to applicant Joanne Keeler.

An East of England Co-op Foodstore and Post Office would be built on the land, which would replace the village's current Co-op 700 metres away.

A separate one-storey building for Keeler's Butchers, which would relocate from Holt Road, a deli, cafe and 28 parking spaces would also be built on the new plot.

The Brickmakers pub on Holt Road, Horsford, pictured in 2009. - Credit: Bill Smith

The Brickmakers pub closed in January 2018 and is near Mill Lane junction but the village has one other pub - the Dog Inn.

There have been objections over concerns for people parking on nearby verges and extra traffic but double yellow lines would be painted on Holt Road and into the junction of Mill Lane to stop drivers waiting on the main road, according to planning documents.

Broadland district councillor, Dave Thomas, who represents Horsford and Felthorpe, said: "It is always sad to lose a pub but it has not been used for a long time. The site is an eyesore and the development could be a really positive thing for the village."

Dave Thomas, who represents Horsford on Broadland District Council. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Chris Brown, Horsford Parish Council chairman, said: "I think the village would be pleased to see the site developed."

A planning statement said: "The current forecast for a new public house is bleak, and it is highly unlikely that this prospect would attract purchases or tenants, resulting in the site remaining unutilised and an eyesore. The local community and parish council have raised concerns about this and have welcomed the opportunity to enhance the site through the provision of additional community facilities."

Ms Keeler said the plans were in-line with the community vision as set out in the neighborhood plan and if approved, the building project could start this year.

An East of England Co-op spokesperson said: “We’re proud to have been a part of Horsford for many years and see this is an exciting opportunity to enhance the service we’re able to provide.

“The proposed plans would see a larger store. If the proposed plans for a new store go ahead, all colleagues will transfer to the new site and we will look to repurpose our current store, with a number of options to be explored.”























