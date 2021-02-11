Gallery where Avengers was filmed in bid to ramp up security system

Published: 10:42 AM February 11, 2021

A prestigious Norfolk gallery that was a backdrop for a Marvel Avengers blockbuster has lodged a bid to enhance its security, including updated CCTV cameras.

The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts (SCVA), at the University of East Anglia, has lodged an application with Norwich City Council which, if approved, would see several upgrades made to its security measures.

It would see a number of the existing CCTV cameras swapped for like-for-like replacements, along with additional pieces of equipment to improve the protection of its collection.

Papers submitted with the application said the project would "standardise camera types and colours to consistently match the building".

A spokesman for the SCVA declined the opportunity to comment on the project.

You may also want to watch:

The centre was built on the campus in 1977 and designed by Norman Foster, the same architect behind such projects as the new Wembley Stadium, the redeveloped Reichstag and The Sage in Gateshead.