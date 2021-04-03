News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Grade II-listed pub could be turned into six flats

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:05 AM April 3, 2021   
Pub of the week, The Dolphin, in ThetfordPhoto: Sonya Duncan

Plans have been lodged with Breckland Council for the conversion and extension of the Dolphin Inn pub and its outbuildings, in Thetford, to form six dwellings.   - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Grade II-listed pub could be turned into six flats, after the business was considered “unviable”.  

Plans have been lodged with Breckland Council for the conversion and extension of the Dolphin Inn pub and its outbuildings, in Thetford, to form six dwellings.  

The property, located on Old Market Street, is one of Thetford’s oldest pubs, dating back to 1694, and falls within the Thetford conservation area.  

But planning documents state that in November 2017 the business ceased trading as it was “no longer considered to be financially viable”.  

It was then bought by the planning applicant, Gold Leaf Property Investments, in September 2018 and is currently vacant. 

You may also want to watch:

If it is approved, the building will be turned into two one-bedroom units and four two-bedrooms units, with associated parking. 

The documents say: “The pub is understood to have closed and subsequently been sold due to the operation being unviable.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Queue snakes around town as teen opens cake shop
  2. 2 Furlough fallout: Big banks refusing mortgages to workers
  3. 3 Covid rates in Norfolk up by a fifth - but dropping in over 60s
  1. 4 Driver's warning over 'danger road' after two near-misses
  2. 5 Village pub to reopen with new al fresco 'beach hut' bar
  3. 6 Busy King's Lynn road reopened after crash into historic gate
  4. 7 9 waterside pubs and restaurants to visit in Norfolk
  5. 8 New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours
  6. 9 Tenants say landlord crackdown failing as 'horrible' conditions persist
  7. 10 Work to start to 'breathe new life' into vacant park café

“The issue of viability is considered to be further evidenced by the prior history of the site, whereby the pub was also closed in 2012 due to lack of trade.  

“Those factors contributing to the issue of viability include, as identified, the number of alternative competing providers within the Thetford and the pubs position within the town, located in a residential area outside of the town centre and away from the main pedestrian ‘thoroughfare’ whereby potential footfall is relatively low.  

“For these reasons, the future operation of the pub is considered to be unviable.” 

Within the plans it states that the conversation into residential dwellings could have economic benefits within the town.  

It also concludes that the development “does not pose any harm to the designated heritage assets” and is supported by a thorough heritage impact assessment.

It continues: “In the short term, the construction phase associated with the development will stimulate the local economy through the employment of construction workers/professionals. 

“Secondly, future occupiers of the development will utilise local services and facilities, including those within Thetford, supporting the local economy. 

“The proposal is evidently located as to enable future occupiers' access to services and facilities within Thetford, contributing to their viable use and thus the vitality of the rural community.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows

Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Dogs love independent play time

Plan to extend dog ban on popular north Norfolk beaches

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Priority car parking for key town centre workers in Kings Lynn and Hunstanton is being phased out by

Six motoring laws that have changed during Covid pandemic

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, has 131 props keeping up its roof.

Rebuild the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

'It is collapsing' - Hospital staff fear 'Grenfell waiting to happen'

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus