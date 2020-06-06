Search

Advanced search

Mental health facility set for £40m overhaul as plans for new wards lodged

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 June 2020

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Plans for a £40m overhaul of one of the region’s largest mental health facilities have been lodged, which will eventually increase its patient capacity.

Chloe Smith MP visits the site of the proposed new wards at Hellesdon Hospital. Pictured with Jonathan Warren, Chief Executive of NSFT. Picture: NSFTChloe Smith MP visits the site of the proposed new wards at Hellesdon Hospital. Pictured with Jonathan Warren, Chief Executive of NSFT. Picture: NSFT

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, the region’s mental health trust, has submitted plans to Broadland Council to build 15 new ward buildings at Hellesdon Hospital.

Should the plans be approved it would see four of the existing wards relocated and a brand new 16-bed ward created, taking the total bed capacity of the hospital to 80.

Funded largely by a £38m government grant, the trust hopes to have the new buildings operational within the space of the next four years - which it says will reduce the number of patients travelling outside of the area for treatment.

Mason Fitzgerald, deputy chief executive of NSFT, said: “This exciting project will see us develop a next generation mental health facility to further improve the safety and quality of care we are able to provide for local people.

“Evidence shows that creating an environment which is comfortable, welcoming and helps service users to feel safe can have a positive impact on their recovery and lead to better clinical outcomes.

“The state-of-the-art unit will also increase the total number of beds available at Hellesdon, in turn reducing the number of patients travelling outside of the area for treatment.”

The plans, which were submitted this week, were drawn up by architects Hoopers, with the aim of also creating spaces within the site, off Drayton High Road, to aid support, interaction and recovery.

Workshops were held in the spring of this year to influence initial designs, which will continue in the coming weeks, with the trust inviting feedback on the plans from carers, patients and stakeholders to help the project as it develops.

With the planning application now submitted, the trust will submit an outline business case for the development in October, with a full business case submitted in late summer 2022.

If the case is agreed and planning permission secured, construction work will begin the same year - with hopes of the new wards being open in late summer 2024.

The proposals would also see additional staff recruited, a spokesman for the trust said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Prosecutor explains why he charged Love Island presenter Caroline Flack

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in Feburary. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

See inside: this £1m home in Norfolk is like ‘something out of a film set’

Siennabelles in Taverham is on the market for �1m. Picture: Michael Palmer/Fine & Country

Woman arrested over city tower block death released on bail

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

See inside: this £1m home in Norfolk is like ‘something out of a film set’

Siennabelles in Taverham is on the market for �1m. Picture: Michael Palmer/Fine & Country

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family’s loving tribute to long-serving Boots worker ‘Nanny Red Lips’

Boots worker Donna 'Nanny Red Lips' Wilson, who has died at the age of 49. Picture; The Wilson Family

This nurse has been living in a Campervan in a hospital car park to help out during Covid-19

Ros McManus with her VW campervan at the back of the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Ros McManus

Mental health facility set for £40m overhaul as plans for new wards lodged

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over city tower block death released on bail

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Living in the moment – photographer captures remarkable scenes  from Suffolk farms

Long-standing NFU member Peter West, aged 90, pictured on the family farm at Brome in October 2019, who is thought to be Suffolk’s oldest working farmer. Peter still takes an active part in running his farm Picture: WARREN PAGE
Drive 24