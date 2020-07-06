Search

Clock inside Norwich station to be replaced

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 July 2020

Plans have been improved to replace the interior clock at Norwich station. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A bid to renovate the clock inside Norwich station and install six new digital display screens has been approved.

Norwich City Council has given permission to the plan, which proposes to remove the station’s existing internal clock and replace it with a new one.

According to the planning documents, the clock will “look to replicate the timepiece on the outside of the station building, and by using the same business, the finish and maintenance will be of the equal standard”.

JC Decaux UK, which submitted the proposals, will have three years to make the changes before the permission expires.

Along with changes to the interior clock, permission has been granted to remove the station’s existing static advertisement boards and replace them with six digital ones.

The decision notice said: “The proposal is beneficial to the long term preservation of a designated heritage asset.”

