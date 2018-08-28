Search

Plans to turn former Norwich shop into restaurant given go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 11:27 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:27 09 December 2018

The unit, on Timberhill, was occupied by the gift shop JamPot until about January this year. Photo: Courtney Pochin.

Archant

A shop which closed earlier this year is set to become a restaurant after the council gave permission for plans to go-ahead.

The unit, on Timberhill in Norwich, was occupied by the gift shop JamPot until about January this year.

But now Norwich City Council has approved plans, submitted by DN Grady & Sons, to turn the Grade II listed property into a restaurant or cafe.

A document contained within the application said: “The building has been vacant for over nine months and the client would like to change the use category to attract alternative tenants.”

The previous tenant, JamPot, opened its store in June 2017, but later moved its operation online.

It replaced Ward and Wright Footware, which closed after owners Peter Ward and Paul Wright decided to retire.

The business had been operating in the city for 40 years.

