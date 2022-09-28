Chicken factory submits £5m improvement plans to tackle bad smell

Plans have been submitted for improvements at Banham Poultry to tackle odour issues - Credit: Archant

A chicken factory that has been the source of a bad smell could finally tackle the issue if plans are approved for major improvements at the site.

Banham Poultry, in Attleborough, has lodged plans with Breckland Council that would see the build of a new enclosed lairage facility - where the chickens are kept before their slaughter - among other changes.

If approved, the poultry site, in Station Road, says it will invest £5m to tackle existing issues over noise and odour, with environmental and operational improvements made to the facility.

Documents state: "The proposed holding lairage barn and increased intake areas are designed to further improve bird welfare by providing more environmentally controlled holding areas.

"This is also enhanced by the separation of trailer washdown from the lairage to a contained section of new building following unloading.

"The added benefit of this is the further control of potential odour issues caused by the dispersal of waste material through jet washing of the trailers."

Other improvements would include the extension of its existing lairage barn, the build of an enclosed trailer washdown area, improvements to vehicle circulation within the site and improvements to the ventilation system.

The plans also propose the demolition of the existing entrance buildings to make way for a new reception building and improve the site access.

The documents also state: "The project has evolved to include the creation of an improved visitor experience through the forming of a new dedicated reception building to replace the existing barns, providing a modern, welcoming point of arrival whilst maintaining the strict requirements of access control.

"The proposals have been developed within the context of having to maintain production at the site and so would be phased in their implementation."

It comes after criminal charges were brought against the poultry factory, in January this year, over continued reports of bad smells coming from the site.

In December 2020, it was also announced at a Breckland Council meeting that an investigation, led by the Environment Agency, had been launched at the factory in relation to ongoing complaints.







