Blues festival planning underway for 2021 event
PUBLISHED: 09:37 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 19 October 2020
Archant
Organisers of one of Dereham’s most popular festivals have begun planning next summer’s event after being forced to cancel due to coronavirus in 2020.
The Dereham Blues Festival, which started in 2013, attracts thousands of music lovers, musicians, and performers to the mid Norfolk market town every year.
You may also want to watch:
But after having to cancel this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team behind the event have said plans are well underway for 2021.
In a statement released by the organisers, it said: “The committee has been meeting on a regular basis via video-call throughout lockdown to make sure we make up for lost time this year to bring it all on again next year.
“2020 has been a very difficult year for so many people and in so many ways and right now we all need things to focus on in the future that can fill us with positivity and hope.”
The planned dates for the festival are July 7 to 11.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.