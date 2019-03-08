Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Newly-repaired plane crash-landed at airfield after it was flown too quickly

PUBLISHED: 12:37 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 20 March 2019

Felthorpe Airfield. Photo: Google

Felthorpe Airfield. Photo: Google

Archant

A newly-repaired plane crash-landed during a test flight after it was flown too quickly.

A report from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) says the plane, a Piper J5A Club Cruiser, overran the runway at Felthorpe Airfield, near Norwich, on July 10 last year.

It struck a gate and a tree during the landing, in its first flight since it was involved in a stalled landing accident in 2016.

The 73-year-old pilot and owner, who bought the plane after the 2016 accident and repaired it, successfully flew the plane, but aborted two landings after fearing it was flying too high and fast.

He made the third, but, despite applying the brake, it was already too far along the runway, and, with a public road at the end, “decided to turn to increase landing distance”.

But it was not enough, and the aircraft struck a gate and a tree, damaging its right wing and left rear fuselage.

The report, which was published on March 14, said: “The pilot decided to land at a speed he believed was 5mph higher than the recommended speed. According to figures found during the investigation, it may have been as much as 15mph than the appropriate landing speed.”

While the pilot had 876 flying hours worth of experience, the report said he had no experience in the Piper Club Cruiser, and had not sought it as he was unsure where to find instruction and the consensus among flying peers was that it was easy to fly.

But the report said he found it difficult to use the heel brakes, which were unfamiliar to him.

The report said the pilot had selected a higher than recommended landing speed “to compensate for not knowing the stall speed of the aircraft”, and said the lack of experience on the aircraft and with the brake controls contributed to the incident.

But the report also said the “opportunity for the accident” would have been reduced had the Light Aircraft Association been able to give more consideration to the pilot’s lack of experience.

It was “in part due to a misunderstanding between the LAA and one of its inspectors” about which airworthiness process to follow.

They said the importance of “unambiguous communication” had now been reinforced at the LAA.

The plane is registered to owner George Crowe, from Hellesdon. We have contacted Mr Crowe.

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Final words of teenager who took his own life inscribed on memorial bench

A bench has been installed at Whitlingham Country Park in memory of Claudiu Cristea. Pictured is Claudiu's sister, Monica, 12. Picture: Archant

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘This road will become a folly’ - City council back NDR Western Link as plans protested

Norwich City Council have backed plans for the NDR Western Link, despite protests. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We cannot see a way to remain open’: 280 jobs at risk as health trust announces closure

All Hallows Hospital at Ditchingham,near Bungay. All Hallows Healthcare Trust has announced its likely closure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Fake emails set up in name of anorexic Wymondham teenager taunt sister over her death

Ellie Long of Wymondham, right, with her sister Hannah. Picture: Nicki Long

Former teacher died of drug-related death

An inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court on Tuesday, March 19, heard how Andrew Jakes, 37, died last year at his home in Bridge Street, Fakenham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists