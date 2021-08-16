News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Disability pioneer prepares for latest challenges at Snetterton race track

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:23 PM August 16, 2021   
Disability pioneer Claire Lomas at Snetterton race track where she went out on her specially adapted

Disability pioneer Claire Lomas at Snetterton race track where she went out on her specially adapted motorbike. Picture: Danielle Booden

A disability pioneer who made global headlines by completing a 17-day London Marathon has been in Norfolk to prepare for her latest challenges. 

Claire Lomas was at Snetterton Circuit on Monday morning to take part in a high-octane track day on her motorbike.

Disability pioneer Claire Lomas out on her specially adapted motorbike at Snetterton race track. Pic

Disability pioneer Claire Lomas out on her specially adapted motorbike at Snetterton race track. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mrs Lomas, from Melton Mowbray, has been paralysed from the chest down since 2007, when she was involved in a horrific horse riding accident. 

The collision with a tree left the eventer with a fractured neck and ribs, dislocated back, punctured lung and pneumonia.

But the 41-year-old was determined not to let this unimaginable tragedy prevent her from living life to the full, and in 2012 she became the first paralysed person to walk the 26.2-mile London Marathon route.  

Disability pioneer Claire Lomas getting ready in the pit lane to head out on her specially adapted m

Disability pioneer Claire Lomas getting ready in the pit lane to head out on her specially adapted motorbike at Snetterton race track. Picture: Danielle Booden

Her staggering effort, completed in a pioneering robotic suit, took 17 days and raised more than £200,000 for Spinal Research. 

To date, Mrs Lomas has made more than £800,000 for various good causes, and came to Snetterton this week to prepare for her next motorcycling endeavour.

"It was brilliant to get back out there," she said after spending the morning on her new bike. 

Disability pioneer Claire Lomas at Snetterton race track where she went out on her specially adapted

Disability pioneer Claire Lomas at Snetterton race track where she went out on her specially adapted motorbike. Picture: Danielle Booden

"I've done a couple of laps here before. The thing I find is that, because it's long and flat like Silverstone, the track is a bit harder to learn than undulating circuits like Donington.

"Due of the lockdown restrictions, I've not been able to do much riding recently. When there's a challenge coming up I like to practice as much as possible."

While Mrs Lomas' ultimate biking dream is to one day ride a charity lap around the famous Isle of Man TT course, she has a more immediate task in the pipeline.

Snetterton race track. Picture: Danielle Booden

Snetterton race track. Picture: Danielle Booden

On October 3, she will once again take on the London Marathon - this time pushing herself round in a wheelchair whilst wearing full motorcycling gear. 

Her goal this time is to simply finish in one day, rather than 17. 

"I actually felt tired out on track from all the London Marathon training because I pushed 20 miles over the weekend," added Mrs Lomas, who works as a motivational speaker.

"I'm going to have a couple of days off and then I'll be back out there training ready for October."

Disability pioneer Claire Lomas heading out from the pit lane on her specially adapted motorbike at

Disability pioneer Claire Lomas heading out from the pit lane on her specially adapted motorbike at Snetterton race track. Picture: Danielle Booden

