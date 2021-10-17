News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stunning photos show flock of pink-footed geese in Norfolk

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 6:30 AM October 17, 2021   
Pink footed geese taking flight from Cley Marshes at sunrise. Picture: Danielle Booden

They are a sign that winter is well and truly on its way.

Flocks of pink-footed geese are one of Norfolk's great wildlife spectacles, and a defining bird species of the north-west of the county in winter.

Tens of thousands of the birds arrive every winter, with more large flocks also found in the Thurne Valley in the Broads.

The geese breed in Iceland and return to Norfolk each autumn. By the early spring, they have left. 

Norfolk Wildlife Trust says some of the best viewpoints to see the geese flying in and out of traditional roosts at dawn and dusk at the Snettisham RSPB reserve, and on the coast at Brancaster, Wells-next-the-Sea and Cley.

In particular, the Washington hide at Hoklham is a great viewing point.

They are most commonly spotted at sunset or sunrise between November and February,

