Gallery
Stunning photos show flock of pink-footed geese in Norfolk
- Credit: Danielle Booden
They are a sign that winter is well and truly on its way.
Flocks of pink-footed geese are one of Norfolk's great wildlife spectacles, and a defining bird species of the north-west of the county in winter.
Tens of thousands of the birds arrive every winter, with more large flocks also found in the Thurne Valley in the Broads.
The geese breed in Iceland and return to Norfolk each autumn. By the early spring, they have left.
Norfolk Wildlife Trust says some of the best viewpoints to see the geese flying in and out of traditional roosts at dawn and dusk at the Snettisham RSPB reserve, and on the coast at Brancaster, Wells-next-the-Sea and Cley.
In particular, the Washington hide at Hoklham is a great viewing point.
They are most commonly spotted at sunset or sunrise between November and February,
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
- 2 Couple fined £400 for digging up 8,000 Norfolk bluebells
- 3 Hundreds more trees on route of Norwich NDR have died
- 4 What might happen to former Debenhams store in city centre?
- 5 BBC Autumnwatch returns to Norfolk for another season
- 6 950-home bid takes step forward after £7m developer contribution agreed
- 7 'I remember shutting down' - Singer on cancer diagnosis at Norfolk hospital
- 8 Woman left 'penniless' while waiting five weeks for first pension payment
- 9 What does the ice-cream man do during winter?
- 10 Power cut hits Norwich city centre