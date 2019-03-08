Search

Pilot overturns plane at Norfolk airfield

PUBLISHED: 14:15 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 21 April 2019

Flipped over pilot safe

A pilot escaped without injury when his Triplane overturned on take off at a Norfolk airfield.

Before takeoffBefore takeoff

Emergency services at the Old Buckenham Airfield on Abbey Road, Old Buckenham quickly responded to the incident and only minimal damage occurred to the three-winged plane, while the pilot walked away unscathed after the incident on Sunday.

Airfield manager Matt Wilkins said: “The incident was minor and there were no injuries suffered and damage was minimal.

“The airfield emergency protocols were established within 90 seconds and the whole incident was closed in less than 90 minutes, all necessary related bodies were notified.”

Old Buckenham Airfield is the site of the former Royal Air Force (RAF) base used during the Second World War by the United States for their strategic bombing campaign against Adolf Hitler's Germany.

Matt Wilkins is Airfield Manager at Old Buckenham Airfield, where a pilot overturned his Triplane on take off Photo: Sonya DuncanMatt Wilkins is Airfield Manager at Old Buckenham Airfield, where a pilot overturned his Triplane on take off Photo: Sonya Duncan

It is currently preparing for this year's Air Show, taking place on July 27 and 28.

