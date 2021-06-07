News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Piglet rescued after falling down cliff and getting stuck

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:06 AM June 7, 2021   
The piglet stuck at the bottom of a cliff at Covehithe beach, which has no access to food or fresh water and cannot get home.

The piglet stuck at the bottom of a cliff at Covehithe beach, which has no access to food or fresh water and cannot get home. - Credit: Graeme Thoburn

There was much concern last week after a little piglet fell down a cliff and couldn't find a way to get back home.

But the helpless hog has now had its bacon saved.

The piglet stuck at the bottom of a cliff at Covehithe beach, which has no access to food or fresh water and cannot get home.

The piglet stuck at the bottom of a cliff at Covehithe beach, which has no access to food or fresh water and cannot get home. - Credit: Graeme Thoburn

Graeme Thoburn and his wife spotted the pig on the beach at Covehithe in Suffolk on Thursday and Friday last week.

It had fallen from the farmland at the top of the cliff and onto the soft sand below. It was uninjured, but there were concerns over its lack of food and water supply.

The piglet stuck at the bottom of a cliff at Covehithe beach, which has no access to food or fresh water and cannot get home.

The piglet stuck at the bottom of a cliff at Covehithe beach, which has no access to food or fresh water and cannot get home. - Credit: Graeme Thoburn

It was said to be "grunting" and "screaming" as it repeatedly tried and failed to climb back up to the top, but was too fast for Mr Thoburn to catch himself.

He said: "I tried to chase it and throw a hoodie over it to catch it and take it back up, but we couldn't get it."

The piglet stuck at the bottom of a cliff at Covehithe beach, which has no access to food or fresh water and cannot get home.

The piglet stuck at the bottom of a cliff at Covehithe beach, which has no access to food or fresh water and cannot get home. - Credit: Graeme Thoburn

But it has now been rescued and is "back home safe and sound", John Bedder, general manager of the pig unit where it came from has said.

