Piglet rescued after falling down cliff and getting stuck
- Credit: Graeme Thoburn
There was much concern last week after a little piglet fell down a cliff and couldn't find a way to get back home.
But the helpless hog has now had its bacon saved.
Graeme Thoburn and his wife spotted the pig on the beach at Covehithe in Suffolk on Thursday and Friday last week.
It had fallen from the farmland at the top of the cliff and onto the soft sand below. It was uninjured, but there were concerns over its lack of food and water supply.
It was said to be "grunting" and "screaming" as it repeatedly tried and failed to climb back up to the top, but was too fast for Mr Thoburn to catch himself.
He said: "I tried to chase it and throw a hoodie over it to catch it and take it back up, but we couldn't get it."
But it has now been rescued and is "back home safe and sound", John Bedder, general manager of the pig unit where it came from has said.
