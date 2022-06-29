News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Chris P Bacon dominates the Ham National at Royal Norfolk Show

Derin Clark

Published: 1:56 PM June 29, 2022
pig racing at royal norfolk show

Number 8, Chris P Bacon dominated the three pig races at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant

Spectators from across the Royal Norfolk Show gathered at the Countryside Ring to watch the Ham National. 

The much anticipated pig racing event, which was being held by Church Farm Stow Bardolph, saw 12 pigs lining up at the start.  

pig racing board

12 pigs lined up at the start of the pig racing event - Credit: Archant

Although William Esse, owner of the West Norfolk-based farm, said that Pepper was the favourite, all three races were won by Chris P Bacon. 

The first race was the tightest, with all racers battling for first place. The second race saw Chris P Bacon taking the lead towards the end.  

Meanwhile, the third race saw Chris P Bacon the only pig to finish the course the other racers turning back the start half way round.   

Mr Esse revealed that the pigs are seasoned racers, with pig racing taking place every weekend at the farm and daily during the summer holiday.  

On commenting on what makes a good racing pig he said: “A good racing pig is one that fits into its jacket without a fuss, enjoys a run around and likes food.” 

