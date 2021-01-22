Ghostly photos show deserted Yarmouth in lockdown

Gallery

Published: 10:44 AM January 22, 2021

An almost empty Regent Street in Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown, which is usually bustling - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

Photographs have offered a snapshot of what lockdown looks like in Great Yarmouth.

Though out-of-season, pictures of deserted streets and an empty seafront show the continued impact of Covid restrictions in Great Yarmouth.



Taken on Thursday, January 21, the images show minimal signs of life: a few people out in the marketplace, the odd couple walking down Regent Road and hardly a soul braving the beach.



Speaking last week Carl Smith, leader of the council, said the majority of residents seemed to be playing their part by only making essential journeys.



He said: "We have seen sharp rises - locally, regionally and nationally - in Covid infection rates in recent weeks, and the government’s response of imposing a nationwide lockdown and raising the alert level highlights that we all must take this very seriously."



Nevertheless, there have been egregious breaches of Covid legislation across Great Yarmouth since lockdown was imposed - with one couple travelling nearly 130 miles to see the seals at Horsey, and another travelling a similar distance for a taste of Scratby fish and chips.

A few people out exercising or shopping for essentials near the market in Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

A few people out exercising or shopping for essentials near the market in Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

A quiet Great Yarmouth Market during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

A quiet Great Yarmouth Market during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

An almost empty Regent Street in Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown, which is usually bustling - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

Christmas lingers in some shops in Great Yarmouth as they have not been open to put away the decorations during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

An empty St George's Park in Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

An empty St George's Park in Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

The locked gate on a play park in St George's Park in Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

One of the silent rows in Great Yarmouth, Gallon Can Row, during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

The empty sea front at Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

The empty sea front at Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

The empty sea front at Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

The empty sea front at Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Denise Bradley