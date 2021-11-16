Beautiful autumn scenes near Anmer Hall on the Queen's Norfolk estate
Published: 8:29 AM November 16, 2021
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Light streams through the last of the leaves as the sun goes down on the Royal Estate in Norfolk.
An amber glow dances through an avenue of trees planted by a long-gone King which is now named after him.
The leaves of the limes twitch and rustle in the breeze.
Soon there will be just bare branches on the lane that winds through the Queen's estate at Anmer.
Yet the beauty pictured by George VI, when an avenue of trees was a drawing room conversation before it became a plan, shines through.
Flies flit and fret as the geese squeal overhead and wraiths of mist sweep in.
The limes have see it all countless times, as the colours change with the seasons.
