Can you spot yourself on day one of Norfolk's Jubilee celebrations?

Gallery

(L-R) Edward Robinson, Alan Mann, Aurelia Robinson, Elenor Robinson, Lilana Robinson and Gwen Mann celebrating the Queen Platinum Jubilee in Holt. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Families could be seen enjoying a right royal knees-up on the first day of celebrations for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Norfolk.

From busy street parties to colourful parades and a Spitfire fly-past, thousands made their way to events taking place across the county on Thursday, June 2.

This is the first day of the four-day bank holiday weekend to mark The Queen's 70th year on the throne.

In Holt, the town was awash with Union Jack flags as families got stuck-in with celebrations.

Elsewhere, in Norwich, children got in the Jubilee spirit by making crowns at Norwich Cathedral's Right Royal Day Out.

The "first citizen" of Winterton, Terry Byrne, MBE, also kicked off Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the village, standing tall on a vintage military jeep as he read the proclamation.

In Great Yarmouth, 27 Friesian horses paraded down the Golden Mile in a special equine tribute.

A couple enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Holt. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Newlyweds Freddie and Antonia Ridley-Hughes celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Holt. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Lady Dannatt MBE cuts the special six tier cake in Holt for the Queen's Jubilee - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Nick Jepson in his Union Jack blazer enjoying the Queen's Jubilee in Holt. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Hasanain and Alyson Bash adding their finishing touches to the six tier Jubilee cake - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

(L-R) Alicia Iskra, Lena Pilatowski, Zofia Iskra and Anna Iskra have created crowns for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Norwich Cathedral's Right Royal Day Out. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Children playing with a parachute at Norwich Cathedral's Right Royal Day Out. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Violet celebrating the Queens Platinum jubilee at Norwich Cathedral's Right Royal Day Out. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Ruby wearing the crown she has created at the Right Royal Family Day at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Parish councillor Marie Hartley was draped in union flags as jubilee celebrations kicked off in Winterton with 'first citizen' Terry Bryne reading the proclamation from a jeep. - Credit: Liz Coates

People clapped and waved flags after hearing Terry Byrne deliver the official jubilee proclamation in Winterton from the top of a wartime jeep adding to the occasion. - Credit: Liz Coates

Villagers turned out in force in Winterton to hear the proclamation read by unofficial town crier Terry Byrne. The crowd then made their way to the village green. - Credit: Liz Coates

People gathered at the village green in Winterton to hear Terry Byrne read the jubilee proclamation on June 2. - Credit: Liz Coates

Terry Byrne in Winterton reading the jubilee proclamation on the village green on June 2. - Credit: Liz Coates

The 27 Friesian horses enjoyed the limelight on the Golden Mile in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The 27 Friesian horses enjoyed the limelight on the Golden Mile. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The horses enjoyed their trip to the beach at Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Families enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cromer on Thursday. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Families enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cromer on Thursday. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Families enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cromer on Thursday. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Families enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cromer on Thursday. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Families enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cromer on Thursday. - Credit: Ashley Pickering



