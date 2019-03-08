Carnival parade through town centre

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Crowds lined the streets for a town's annual carnival procession today.

A fleet of floats, walkers and vehicles left Heygates Mill by the Relief Channel to parade through Downham Market.

After snaking its way through the town centre, the colourful procession headed for the Howdale.

The field was full of stalls and other attractions around the main ring, where events included a dog display team, stunt cyclists, zumba dancing and a sponsored headshave for the Hope for Heather appeal.

Carnival day is part of the Downham Market Festival, which celebrates its ruby anniversary this year.

This year's event includes a classic vehicle and dog show day, which is being held on the Howdale on Sunday, June 2 (9am).

