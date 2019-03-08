Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Carnival parade through town centre

PUBLISHED: 14:32 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 27 May 2019

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Crowds lined the streets for a town's annual carnival procession today.

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris BishopScenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop

A fleet of floats, walkers and vehicles left Heygates Mill by the Relief Channel to parade through Downham Market.

After snaking its way through the town centre, the colourful procession headed for the Howdale.

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris BishopScenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop

The field was full of stalls and other attractions around the main ring, where events included a dog display team, stunt cyclists, zumba dancing and a sponsored headshave for the Hope for Heather appeal.

Carnival day is part of the Downham Market Festival, which celebrates its ruby anniversary this year.

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris BishopScenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop

This year's event includes a classic vehicle and dog show day, which is being held on the Howdale on Sunday, June 2 (9am).

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris BishopScenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris BishopScenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris BishopScenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris BishopScenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris BishopScenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop

Scenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris BishopScenes from the Downham Market Carnival procession through the town Picture: Chris Bishop

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Most Read

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Air ambulance attend to elderly man in Center Parcs

Center Parcs Elveden Forest. Photo: Jessica Marshall-Pearce
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists