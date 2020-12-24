IN PICTURES: How Norfolk has been hit by severe flooding

Video

Published: 2:18 PM December 24, 2020 Updated: 4:09 PM December 24, 2020

Flooding in a garden at the Banks in Blo Norton. - Credit: Submitted

It may be Christmas Eve, but for many families across Norfolk their celebrations have been put on hold as communities have been left battling serious flooding.

From cars being stranded to homes and businesses damaged by water, this comes as another blow after an already difficult year.

But it was parts of South Norfolk and the Broads which felt the full force of the weather, which saw a month's worth of rain fall in just 24 hours on Wednesday, December 23.

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas. - Credit: Clayton Hudson

Heavy rain caused flooding at Thetford Garden Centre. - Credit: Thetford Garden Centre

Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Floods on Harling Road in Garboldisham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Heavy rain caused flooding at Kenninghall. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Heavy rain caused flooding at Kenninghall - Credit: Lottie Thurgar

Flooded road between Tibenham and Banham. - Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell

Flooded road in Aslacton. - Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell

Pottergate Street in Aslacton, where the Tas has burst its banks, flooding roads, fields and houses. Local residents said it is the worst flood in twenty years. - Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell

Heavy rain cause flooding on the A140. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Flooded road between Tibenham and Banham - Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell



