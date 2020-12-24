IN PICTURES: How Norfolk has been hit by severe flooding

It may be Christmas Eve, but for many families across Norfolk their celebrations have been put on hold as communities have been left battling serious flooding.
From cars being stranded to homes and businesses damaged by water, this comes as another blow after an already difficult year.
But it was parts of South Norfolk and the Broads which felt the full force of the weather, which saw a month's worth of rain fall in just 24 hours on Wednesday, December 23.
Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas.
- Credit: Clayton Hudson
Heavy rain caused flooding at Thetford Garden Centre.
- Credit: Thetford Garden Centre
Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton.
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton.
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Floods on Harling Road in Garboldisham.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Heavy rain caused flooding at Kenninghall.
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Flooded road between Tibenham and Banham.
- Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell
Flooded road in Aslacton.
- Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell
Pottergate Street in Aslacton, where the Tas has burst its banks, flooding roads, fields and houses. Local residents said it is the worst flood in twenty years.
- Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell
Heavy rain cause flooding on the A140.
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
