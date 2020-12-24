News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

IN PICTURES: How Norfolk has been hit by severe flooding

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:18 PM December 24, 2020    Updated: 4:09 PM December 24, 2020
Flooding in a garden at the Banks in Blo Norton.

Flooding in a garden at the Banks in Blo Norton. - Credit: Submitted

It may be Christmas Eve, but for many families across Norfolk their celebrations have been put on hold as communities have been left battling serious flooding.

From cars being stranded to homes and businesses damaged by water, this comes as another blow after an already difficult year.

But it was parts of South Norfolk and the Broads which felt the full force of the weather, which saw a month's worth of rain fall in just 24 hours on Wednesday, December 23.

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas.

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas. - Credit: Clayton Hudson

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas.

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas. - Credit: Clayton Hudson

Heavy rain caused flooding at Thetford Garden Centre.

Heavy rain caused flooding at Thetford Garden Centre. - Credit: Thetford Garden Centre

Heavy rain caused flooding at Thetford Garden Centre.

Heavy rain caused flooding at Thetford Garden Centre. - Credit: Thetford Garden Centre

Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton

Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton

Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton.

Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Floods on Harling Road in Garboldisham.

Floods on Harling Road in Garboldisham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Heavy rain caused flooding at Kenninghall.

Heavy rain caused flooding at Kenninghall. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Flooding in Kenninghall on Wednesday, December 23. Picture: Lottie Thurgar

Heavy rain caused flooding at Kenninghall - Credit: Lottie Thurgar

Flooded road between Tibenham and Banham

Flooded road between Tibenham and Banham. - Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell

Flooded road in Aslacton.

Flooded road in Aslacton. - Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell

Pottergate Street in Aslacton, where the Tas has burst its banks, flooding roads, fields and houses. Local residents said it is the worst flood in twenty years.

Pottergate Street in Aslacton, where the Tas has burst its banks, flooding roads, fields and houses. Local residents said it is the worst flood in twenty years. - Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell

Heavy rain cause flooding on the A140.

Heavy rain cause flooding on the A140. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Flooded road between Tibenham and Banham.

Flooded road between Tibenham and Banham - Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Rising Covid rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

320m of hedge stolen from farmer's field

Ruth Lawes

person

Droves of pubs and restaurants shutting down until tier two is over

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus