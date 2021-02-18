News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fishermen catch amazing orange octopus off north Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 9:11 AM February 18, 2021   
Fishermen have shared pictures of an octopus they caught while off the coast of Cromer in North Norfolk.

Fishermen have shared pictures of an octopus they caught while off the coast of Cromer in North Norfolk. - Credit: Tristan McLean

A fisherman has shared pictures of a brightly coloured octopus caught off the north Norfolk coast.

The eight-armed creature, which was affectionately named 'Olibob', was caught by the crew of the Lola Kate, from East Runton, off the coast of Cromer, on Monday, February 15.

Fishermen have shared pictures of an octopus caught off the coast of Cromer

An octopus caught off the coast of Cromer - Credit: Tristan McLean

After finding Olibob in their catch the crew of the Lola Kate took the octopus back to shore for a night before releasing it back into the wild the following day.

Tristan McLean, a crew member of the Lola Kate, said: "Octopus around our part of the coast are extremely rare.

"The reason we didn’t put him straight back was because of a heavy presence of seals around the boat. He wouldn’t have made it back to the sea bed without being picked off.

"He spent a very comfortable evening in our lobster tank - without any lobsters as they are a large part of his natural diet."

Sharing images of the octopus on social media, Mr McLean joked he and his crew had caught the 'Kromer Kraken'.

An octopus caught off the coast of Cromer spends the night in a tank before being released back into the wild

'Olibob' the octopus who was caught off the north Norfolk coast. The eight-armed creature spent a night in a lobster tank before being released back int the wild. - Credit: Tristan McLean


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
