Gallery

All the photos from the last night of Festival Too - can you see yourself in our gallery?

Marti Pellow thrilled the Festival Too crowd on the final night in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted/Archant

Thousands turned out for the finale of Festival Too in King's Lynn last night. Can you see yourself in our pics..?

Five performing on the Festival Too stage in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Five performing on the Festival Too stage in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The two week free festival in the Tuesday Market Place finished with former Wet Wet Wet front man Marti Pellow belting out the hits. Before that 5ive, new rules and Kave got the large crowd in party mood.

A large crowd filled the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn for the final night of Festival Too. Picture: Ian Burt A large crowd filled the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn for the final night of Festival Too. Picture: Ian Burt

Today sees the launch of Lynn Festival. Music Hub, Hoofbeat, Doubles, the King's Lynn Festival Chorus, King's Lynn Town Band and Cubanda will be performing on the Tuesday Market Place from 11am - 4pm.

There will also be a chance to see the wonders of the universe with a display from the King's Lynn Astronomy Society.

Later, the BBC Concert Orchestra with singers Graham Bickley and Louise Dearman will present Songs for a Swingin' Orchestra at the Corn Exchange (7pm).

