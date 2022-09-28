Phoenix, the horse who died after arson attack, inspires new award
He became the horse that captured the hearts of thousands after being rescued following an arson attack.
And now, Phoenix’s legacy is being used to highlight other animal heroes.
He was taken into care at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Hapton, near Norwich, after an attack on a barn in Sevenoaks, Kent, in August 2021.
But he died two months later, despite the best efforts of the charity's vet team who gave him 24-hour care for over two months.
He was also posthumously named Pony of the Year at the Horse and Hound awards in 2021.
Now the charity that nursed him during his final moments has been announced as the sponsor of the new Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards category – the Animal Hero of the Year award.
The new category was inspired by Phoenix, aged just seven weeks old, who received several nominations from the public last year. However, there was no suitable category for animals like him at the time.
Lynn Cutress, chief executive of Redwings, said: “Redwings is honoured to sponsor this award, particularly as it was inspired by Phoenix, the victim of a cruel arson attack, who we fought so hard to save.”
This year marks ten years since the awards began. The annual event celebrates the acts of kindness, bravery, and selflessness that make the area so special.
Nominations are open until October 16, so if you have, or know of, a brave animal hero that you feel is deserving of receiving such an award then please nominate them.
- Nominations can be made at starsofnorfolk.co.uk. Entries will close on Sunday, October 16. Finalists will be announced on Saturday, November 19 in a special supplement in the EDP. All finalists will be invited to a special afternoon event at Norwich Cathedral on Thursday, December 1.
- Keep up to date with all the latest news from the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2021 at edp24.co.uk/stars and fill in the entry form online at starsofnorfolk.co.uk to nominate your stars.