PUBLISHED: 11:35 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 06 April 2019

The lucky pheasant survived a collision with a van. Photo: RSPCA

The RSPCA saved a pheasant’s life and released it back into the wild after it collided with a van.

They met with such an impact the vehicle’s bonnet was forced open and the female bird ended up in its engine compartment.

The pheasant was taken to the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre, near the scene of the crash in King’s Lynn.

Centre manager Alison Charles said the bird was lucky to have survived.

After a month of “TLC” for its swellings to go down, it has now been released on farmland, near Fakenham.

The smallest of gaps in the grille managed to keep the bird safe. Photo: RSPCAThe smallest of gaps in the grille managed to keep the bird safe. Photo: RSPCA

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “The pheasant was in the care of a centre for a number of weeks and received antibiotics for her injuries, and was nursed in a quiet ward then moved out to a loose box in our field.

“We are very surprised she has pulled through, it was a traumatic incident and we were delighted to see her released back to the wild.”

