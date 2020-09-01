Dashcam appeal after crash near holiday park leaves man with serious head injuries

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a serious collision in Butt Lane, Burgh Castle Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police have issued an appeal for dashcam footage after a man was seriously injured when a car flipped onto its roof.

The incident happened on Friday (August 28) just before 11pm in Butt Lane, Burgh Castle, close to the Kingfisher Holiday Park.

Police, fire crews and the air ambulance rapid response vehicle from Anglia One all rushed to the scene.

The driver of a white Peugeot 106, a man in his 30s, sustained serious head injuries, and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital by land ambulance, a statement said.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses to the incident, or anyone who might have seen the manner of driving of the vehicle.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information should contact PC Jonathan Turner-Evans in Norfolk Constabulary’s Roads and Armed Policing Team at Jonathan.Turner-Evans@norfolk.police.uk

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.