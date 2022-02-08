15 rescued pets looking for homes in Norfolk

Beau (left) and Jalapeno (right) are looking for their forever homes. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

A playful pup and a pair of long-haired rabbits are among the animals hoping to be rehomed at a rescue centre in Norfolk.

East Coast Pet Rescue is a small self-funded rescue group which aims is to rescue and rehabilitate animals in need.

A spokesperson from East Coast Pet Rescue said: "Animals taken into our care are looked after in a home environment until they find their forever home.

"We have lots of animals on our waiting list so we hope to find families for the animals who are now ready for homes."

Here are some of the pets currently looking for homes.

1. Jalapeno, male dog

Jalapeno, or Pino, is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Jalapeno, or Pino for short, is 18-months-old and requires an experienced owner who can continue his training.

"He would suit someone who doesn't have any other animals, however, he could possibly live with another sociable dog.

"Pino will need a lot of exercise and someone who is home the majority of the day.

"He isn't suitable to be rehomed with children under five-years-old."

2. Strawberry and Mint, female rabbits

Mint (left) and Strawberry (right) are available to be rehomed through East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Strawberry and Mint are a pair of female rabbits in need of a home together.

"They have been used to living outside and as always, will require housing with plenty of space."

3. Marigold and Honeysuckle, female cats

Marigold (pictured left with Daffodil who is already reserved) and Honeysuckle (right) are available to be rehomed through East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Marigold, who is two, and Honeysuckle, who is one, are new arrivals and have just been spayed this week.

"They are nervous shy cats and so will require quiet, patient homes and plenty of time to build their confidence."

4. Beau, male dog

Beau is available for rehoming with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Beau is three-years-old and will require an experienced owner who can continue with his training.

"In his foster home he is living with other dogs who have put him in his place for being a little excitable, which he accepted gracefully.

"Beau needs lots of exercise as he is a very playful boy and for this reason he is not suitable to be rehomed with young children."

5. Muffin and Crumpet, female rabbits

Muffin and Crumpet are available for rehoming at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Muffin and Crumpet are another pair of bonded female rabbits.

"They are both very sweet and friendly and will make lovely pets.

"They are currently used to living outside but were previously house rabbits."

6. Bing and Crosby, long-haired rabbits

Bing and Crosby the rabbits are up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Bing and Crosby are bonded brothers who are looking for an indoor home.

"They are long haired so will require some regular grooming to keep their coat matt free.

"As with all rabbits they will need plenty of space, and when the weather becomes warmer they could be introduced to an outside space."

7. Vixen and Comet, cats

Vixen and Comet are up for rehoming at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"This mum and son duo are looking for a kind and patient owner.

"They are both very shy and may take months to become confident in their new home.

"The pair would suit a quiet, indoor only home where they will be the only pets"

8. Blossom, long-haired cat

Blossom the long-haired cat is available for rehoming at the East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Blossom is a three-year-old, long-haired cat looking for an indoor home.

"She is happy to be in the company of people but isn't a lap-cat and only like an occasional fuss on her terms.

"Her fur is very long and matts easily in areas that she doesn't let you brush, so requires a professional groom around 3 times a year."

9. Bluebell and Tulip, female guinea pigs

Bluebell and Tulip are available for rehoming at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"This pair of bonded guinea pigs are approximately two-years-old.

"They are currently living outside and could be bonded with another female if someone had a lone one."

All of cats, dogs and rabbits at the centre are neutered and microchipped before rehoming and all adoptions are subject to a successful home visit and an adoption fee.

If you are interested in adopting any of these rescue animals, please email eastcoastpetrescue2021@gmail.com for an application form.