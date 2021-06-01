Fuel prices rise in Norfolk again – 25p higher than lockdown low

Published: 2:17 PM June 1, 2021

Fuel prices in Norfolk continue to rise – they were below £1 per litre of unleaded fuel in some places this time last year. - Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Petrol prices in Norfolk and across the UK are set to rise for the seventh month in a row in June.

Unleaded petrol is now at a two-year high across the country, averaging more than 129p per litre for the first time since June 2019.

Diesel is also higher than at any point since the first coronavirus lockdown, matching the 131.4p average from January 2020.

It is the sharpest rise in a decade, after prices at the pump dropped dramatically in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions and far fewer cars on the road.

With most businesses and attractions now back open and more people back in the office as lockdown eases further, the demand for fuel has shot up – and prices have gone up with it.

At times last year, unleaded prices at some supermarkets fell below £1 as the likes of Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons got into a bidding war.

The price of petrol sank last May thanks to the oil market seeing supply increase from Saudi Arabia, but with little demand to buy given the pandemic.

Within the first week following last March, traffic levels in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn plunged by 70pc, before gradually increasing each day through the following month.

By the end of July, traffic levels were around 11pc lower than pre-lockdown February levels on average, but there was wide variation between the three areas.

Now, those cheapest garages are back up to 123.7p per litre and steadily rising, though these remain the cheapest to be found in Norwich.

Diesel can be found at 125.7p from those same pumps in the city.

Prices are similar in Great Yarmouth and, to the west of the county in King's Lynn, even cheaper fuel can be found at 122.7p at Morrisons in Coburg Street.

It is a little more expensive to fill up in Diss, with 126.9p per litre being the cheapest unleaded offering in the south Norfolk town.

And it is the same story in Cromer, with 126.9p the cheapest at Morrisons, while prices tip over 130p in Holt.

Last month Norfolk County Council figures revealed that rolling average traffic levels in Norwich were just 5pc lower when compared to May 2019 – much closer than the 17pc gap in March compare to two years before.