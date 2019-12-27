'The icing on the cake' - Cricket stalwart bowled over to receive British Empire Medal

Peter Thomas, left, and Graham Knights mark the Roger & Nortons' fifth year of sponsoring Swardeston cricket club, and the £6,500 raised for the club at the Grand Ball in June. A presentation will also be made to the East Anglian Air Ambulance Appeal. Photo: Bill Smith edp 22/8/02

A founding member of a village cricket club which rose to national glory has said being listed in the Queen's New Year's Honour is "the icing on the cake" of a triumphant year.

Peter Thomas, who helped found Swardeston Cricket Club and is chairman of the Norfolk Cricket Alliance, received the British Empire Medal for his services to grassroots cricket.

Mr Thomas, 67 and of Swardeston, said he was "very humbled" to receive the medal, in a year in which the village club brought two national titles home to Norfolk.

He said: "I just could not believe it when I received the letter telling me. Of course it's a huge honour and I am humbled, but it isn't all about me.

"I don't do what I do for awards, I do it for a love of cricket and there are so many other people who have worked tirelessly from day one - people like Pat Hall."