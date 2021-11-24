News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

MP raises Norfolk and Suffolk 'dental desert' concerns in Parliament

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 9:19 AM November 24, 2021
People are being told to wait until 2024 for dentist appointments while others are being removed fro

An MP has said parts of Norfolk and Suffolk are 'dental deserts', with patients unable to get NHS appointments. - Credit: PA

Parts of Norfolk and Suffolk are becoming "dental deserts", with people unable to get access to NHS dentists, one of the region's MPs has told Parliament.

Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney, challenged the government to tackle the issue during the debate over the Health and Care Bill on Tuesday, November 23.

MP Peter Aldous

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Aldous said: "Access to NHS dentistry is a problem which has been brewing for a long time, exacerbated by Covid and there are now parts of the country, particularly rural and coastal areas, where there are dental deserts.

"It's invariably children from poorer households and vulnerable adults who suffer the most.

"The crisis is acute in Suffolk and Norfolk, but it is not confined to East Anglia."

Mr Aldous said the bill was a framework to address the problem, but called on the government to ensure increased funding is provided and the new NHS dental contract is rolled out next April.

Mr Aldous said recruitment and retention of dentist professionals should be stepped up and dentistry given a greater voice on integrated care boards.

He said: "At the current time, people are pulling out their own teeth. Children are having whole mouth replacements and early signs of cancer are going undetected.

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
  2. 2 Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter
  3. 3 A47 closed near Necton after several crashes
  1. 4 Lorry driver fined after concrete blocks fell on £50,000 Tesla car
  2. 5 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
  3. 6 Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours
  4. 7 Strong support in community for new Lidl store plan
  5. 8 Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move
  6. 9 Pud the rescue dog returns home after two-day adventure around Norwich
  7. 10 Man guilty of causing ex 'severe psychological harm' avoids jail

"We need to act now to put in place an NHS dentistry system that is fit for the 21st century, instead of reversing into the 19th century."

He called on health secretary Sajid Javid's department to come up with a "clear plan for addressing this crisis", which he said was affecting people around the country.

Health secretary Sajid Javid

Health secretary Sajid Javid - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

This newspaper last month investigated how many dentists were taking on new NHS patients.

We called 75 dentists’ surgeries, in locations including Norwich, King’s Lynn, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Beccles, Dereham, Fakenham, and Hunstanton.

None were taking new NHS patients. Almost all said their waiting lists were closed.

Fewer than six said they were taking on new patients but only on a referral basis from other dentists. Ten said they were accepting private patients.

NHS England had said it was procuring new dental services for Norfolk and Suffolk, for new services for adults and children for routine as well as urgent appointments. 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A1101 at Welney is passible again after two months under water

Data

Revealed: The area of Norfolk where homes are at higher risk of flooding

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November 

Norwich Live News

'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Four teenage cyclists were struck by a van along Woodbastwick Road in Blofield.  

Norfolk Live News

Four teenage cyclists struck by a van that failed to stop

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Daf horsebox at Barn Road car park in Norwich.

Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon