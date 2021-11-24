MP raises Norfolk and Suffolk 'dental desert' concerns in Parliament
- Credit: PA
Parts of Norfolk and Suffolk are becoming "dental deserts", with people unable to get access to NHS dentists, one of the region's MPs has told Parliament.
Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney, challenged the government to tackle the issue during the debate over the Health and Care Bill on Tuesday, November 23.
Mr Aldous said: "Access to NHS dentistry is a problem which has been brewing for a long time, exacerbated by Covid and there are now parts of the country, particularly rural and coastal areas, where there are dental deserts.
"It's invariably children from poorer households and vulnerable adults who suffer the most.
"The crisis is acute in Suffolk and Norfolk, but it is not confined to East Anglia."
Mr Aldous said the bill was a framework to address the problem, but called on the government to ensure increased funding is provided and the new NHS dental contract is rolled out next April.
Mr Aldous said recruitment and retention of dentist professionals should be stepped up and dentistry given a greater voice on integrated care boards.
He said: "At the current time, people are pulling out their own teeth. Children are having whole mouth replacements and early signs of cancer are going undetected.
Most Read
- 1 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
- 2 Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter
- 3 A47 closed near Necton after several crashes
- 4 Lorry driver fined after concrete blocks fell on £50,000 Tesla car
- 5 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
- 6 Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours
- 7 Strong support in community for new Lidl store plan
- 8 Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move
- 9 Pud the rescue dog returns home after two-day adventure around Norwich
- 10 Man guilty of causing ex 'severe psychological harm' avoids jail
"We need to act now to put in place an NHS dentistry system that is fit for the 21st century, instead of reversing into the 19th century."
He called on health secretary Sajid Javid's department to come up with a "clear plan for addressing this crisis", which he said was affecting people around the country.
This newspaper last month investigated how many dentists were taking on new NHS patients.
We called 75 dentists’ surgeries, in locations including Norwich, King’s Lynn, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Beccles, Dereham, Fakenham, and Hunstanton.
None were taking new NHS patients. Almost all said their waiting lists were closed.
Fewer than six said they were taking on new patients but only on a referral basis from other dentists. Ten said they were accepting private patients.
NHS England had said it was procuring new dental services for Norfolk and Suffolk, for new services for adults and children for routine as well as urgent appointments.