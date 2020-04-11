Person rescued from river at popular holiday spot
PUBLISHED: 18:54 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:54 11 April 2020
Archant
A person had to be rescued from the water close to the centre of Wroxham.
Emergency services were called to Bure Close at 4.50pm on Saturday (April 11) after concerns were raised for the safety of a person in the river.
You may also want to watch:
Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow in Norwich were called to the scene along with the river unit with the inshore rescue boat.
MORE: Dramatic footage of boat blaze following arson attack
One person was rescued from the water. The ambulance service and police also attended the scene.
Bure Close, close to the centre of Wroxham, is a cul-de-sac on a peninsula next to the River Bure overlooking a boat marina and is the location for a number of popular holiday homes and lets.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.