Person rescued from river at popular holiday spot

PUBLISHED: 18:54 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:54 11 April 2020

Emergency services at Bure Close in Wroxham where someone has to be rescued from the river. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A person had to be rescued from the water close to the centre of Wroxham.

Bure Close in Wroxham is surrounded by water on both sides and has holiday homes and lets. Picture: GoogleBure Close in Wroxham is surrounded by water on both sides and has holiday homes and lets. Picture: Google

Emergency services were called to Bure Close at 4.50pm on Saturday (April 11) after concerns were raised for the safety of a person in the river.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow in Norwich were called to the scene along with the river unit with the inshore rescue boat.

One person was rescued from the water. The ambulance service and police also attended the scene.

Bure Close, close to the centre of Wroxham, is a cul-de-sac on a peninsula next to the River Bure overlooking a boat marina and is the location for a number of popular holiday homes and lets.

