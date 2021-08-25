News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person taken to hospital after car goes into river in King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:47 AM August 25, 2021   
A person was taken to hospital after a car went into the river in King's Lynn. 

- Credit: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

One person was taken to hospital after a car went into a river in King's Lynn.

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team was paged about a car in the river by Humber and HM Coastguard Sutton Bridge on Tuesday (August 24) just before 8pm.

When the rescue teams arrived on scene the passengers were out of the water on dry land and casualty care was given to one of them.

 

- Credit: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

The person was then taken to hospital by a relative to be checked over.

The team members entered the river to stabilise the vehicle for recovery.

Once removed all the teams stood down, including Norfolk Constabulary, who were also at the scene. 

