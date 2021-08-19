Breaking
Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
- Credit: Archant
Train services have been affected after a person was hit by a train between Diss and Norwich.
Greater Anglia were first alerted to the incident just before 1.30pm on Thursday August 19.
Train services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and Norwich to Stansted have been affected.
In a Tweet they wrote: “Due to a person hit by a train between Stowmarket and Norwich all lines are blocked.
“Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.”
In Tweets following, Greater Anglia said that the 4.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled and the 11.48am Stansted to Norwich is delayed at Wymondham.
A spokesman said: "We apologise for anyone for disruptions. We will get our services moving as fast as we can. But this is a sensitive incident."
If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.
Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.