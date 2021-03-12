Person dies after incident near town bus station
- Credit: Ian Burt
A person has died following a 'medical incident' which resulted in a west Norfolk bus station and part of the town centre being closed off.
Officers were called to the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn at around 7.30am on Friday, March 12 to reports a person had fallen ill.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) said: "I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 7.30am on Friday, March 12 regarding an incident on Broad Street, King's Lynn.
"We sent two ambulances, a rapid response car and an air ambulance to the scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the patient died at the scene.”
Part of the pedestrianised shopping centre outside Sainsbury's was cordoned off, along with part of the bus station, which was closed to services and passengers. Some buses were diverted to the nearby railway station.
An air and land ambulances were also sent to the scene.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 7.29am this morning to King’s Lynn Bus Station, Vancouver Quarter, to assist the ambulance service with a medical incident. A seal was put in place at the scene while emergency services were in attendance."
