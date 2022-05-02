All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in April

There were five winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in Norfolk in April - Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

Do you live in one of the lucky streets that hit the jackpot this month?

From Norwich to South Wooton, streets across Norfolk raked in the cash with the Postcode Lottery last month.

Five postcodes in and around the county were winners of the £1,000 daily prize by the People's Postcode Lottery in March.

There were winners in Barford (NR9 4BQ), Little Fransham (NR19 2LE), Norwich (NR4 7JW), Marsham (NR10 5PW) and South Wooton (PE30 3YA).

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

There were 17 £1,000 winners in March and six in February.

Playing the Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of ticket money going to good causes.