Norfolk wildlife reserve ranked among best zoos in UK
- Credit: Matthew Usher
A Norfolk nature reserve has been ranked among the top places to see wildlife in the UK.
Pensthorpe Natural Park, in Fakenham, is on a 700-acre nature reserve and woodland conservation park and has been named on a list of the UK's best zoos - in 14th place.
As well as being home to a variety of 53 species of animals, the natural beauty spot offers an indoor play area, experience days, organised family-fun events and outdoor adventure play for the kids.
With restrictions now lifting and zoos finally able to open once again, Parkdean Resorts created the list ranking UK zoos, based on entry fee, TripAdvisor reviews and the range of animals on offer.
This comes after a difficult year, which saw 49pc of zoos forced to resort to crowdfunding to carry on operating during lockdown.
You may also want to watch:
The list was topped by Tilgate Nature Centre in West Sussex, followed by Kirkleatham Owl Centre in North Yorkshire and Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian.
