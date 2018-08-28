Search

Pensthorpe Natural Park appoint conservationist and farmer as new trustees

PUBLISHED: 12:37 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 31 January 2019

Operations director, Mark Noble, who has worked at Pensthorpe Natural Park for 14 years, has been appointed as a trustee. Photo: PENSTHORPE NATURAL PARK

Operations director, Mark Noble, who has worked at Pensthorpe Natural Park for 14 years, has been appointed as a trustee. Photo: PENSTHORPE NATURAL PARK

A Norfolk conservation charity which protects endangered wildlife such as red squirrels and turtle doves has appointed two new trustees.

Farmer Kit Papworth, who has been chairman of the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust since 2012, has been appointed trustee. Photo: PENSTHORPE NATURAL PARKFarmer Kit Papworth, who has been chairman of the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust since 2012, has been appointed trustee. Photo: PENSTHORPE NATURAL PARK

Pensthorpe Conservation Trust (PCT), at the 700-acre Pensthorpe Natural Park, has invited farmer, Kit Papworth, and Pensthorpe operations director, Mark Noble, to become trustees.

Bill Jordan, trustee and owner of Pensthorpe Natural Park, said: “We count ourselves very lucky to work alongside Kit and Mark and know their experience in their respective fields will enable us to further develop our important work in the areas of habitat restoration and species conservation.”

They join Professor David Bellamy, Dr George Archibald, Bill and Deb Jordan and Elizabeth Savoury, alongside patron HRH the Duke of Edinburgh.

Mr Papworth has been chairman of the PCT since 2012 and Mr Noble has worked for Pensthorpe Natural Park for 14 years.

