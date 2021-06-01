News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest into death of grandmother on M11 to last five days

David Hannant

Published: 11:51 AM June 1, 2021   
Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a grandmother who died on the side of the motorway while being driven between mental health facilities will be held this month.

Peggy Copeman, from New Buckenham, died in an ambulance in an M11 layby in December 2019 while being driven from Cygnet Hospital in Taunton, Somerset back to Norwich.

Since her death, her family has been deeply critical of the decision to transfer her between hospitals and treat her so far away from her home, with Taunton more than 200 miles away.

And later this month, an inquest in her death will be held in Norwich, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 21 and last five days.

At a pre-inquest hearing held on Tuesday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake confirmed that evidence would be heard from the crew of the private ambulance firm that drove her, staff from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and from Cygnet Hospital.

