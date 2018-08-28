Pedestrian injured after High Street car crash

A pedestrian was left with minor facial injuries after being involved in a crash with a car.

Norfolk Police said they were called to Watton High Street at around 7.30am this morning.

Officers said a Nissan Micra had been involved in a crash with a pedestrian who was left with minor facial injuries and was being treated by the ambulance service.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police added: “We are still on scene at the moment and we have asked for recovery of the Nissan Micra.

“The road is not blocked and is not closed, and no arrests have been made.”

Konectbus services 3, 6, and 11 were subject to ongoing delays due to the crash.

The bus company said on Twitter: “Due to an incident on Watton High Street all services are subject to ongoing delays at present.”

