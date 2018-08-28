Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pedestrian injured after High Street car crash

PUBLISHED: 09:37 08 January 2019

Watton High Street. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Watton High Street. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Archant

A pedestrian was left with minor facial injuries after being involved in a crash with a car.

Norfolk Police said they were called to Watton High Street at around 7.30am this morning.

Officers said a Nissan Micra had been involved in a crash with a pedestrian who was left with minor facial injuries and was being treated by the ambulance service.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police added: “We are still on scene at the moment and we have asked for recovery of the Nissan Micra.

“The road is not blocked and is not closed, and no arrests have been made.”

Konectbus services 3, 6, and 11 were subject to ongoing delays due to the crash.

The bus company said on Twitter: “Due to an incident on Watton High Street all services are subject to ongoing delays at present.”

Do you have a story in Thetford, Brandon or Watton? Email conor.matchett@archant.co.uk with the details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

New Year’s shooting: Dalston’s 588 Club shut down by council after woman shot in venue

#includeImage($article, 225)

Warning latest threat to bulldoze Holborn Studios ‘could cost Hackney Council thousands’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Top anti-gangs worker accuses Met police of defamation and says officers ‘blacklisted’ him after wrongful raid

#includeImage($article, 225)

Upper Clapton family taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after leak in block of flats

#includeImage($article, 225)

Groundwork London’s Circle programme at Lower Clapton Road HQ will help refugees integrate into the community

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Water floods over seawalls at high tide in villages and towns along coast

High tide at Wells on the morning of January 8, 2018. Picture: ROBERT SMITH

Hour-long delays after car overturns on A47 slip road at Thickthorn

The two-car crash happened at the Thickthorn Roundabout shortly before 7.55am. Photo: @ThickthornRound

‘Don’t think this was a good idea’ - car with ladder sticking out of boot pulled over

The vehicle was stopped on the A47. Photo: Fenland Police

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists