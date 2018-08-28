Pedestrian hurt after being hit by car in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 08:47 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:38 07 November 2018
A pedestrian was hurt after they were hit by a car in Norwich.
Emergency services were called to Mile Cross Lane, close to the Esso garage, at just before 7am on Wednesday, November 7.
Police and the ambulance services attended, with a pedestrian having been struck by a Skoda Octavia.
The pedestrian is not believed to have been seriously injured and police have not made any arrests.
