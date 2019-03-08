Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner submitted by Mark Garner

A Norfolk builder has passed away at the age of 52.

Paul Garner from Saham Toney, near Watton, died suddenly on April 10.

Paying tribute, his family said that he was “a loving dad, son and brother” who will be “greatly missed by all his family and friends”.

It adds of Mr Garner: “A much-loved son, taken from us far too soon, now at peace.

“You will be truly missed and forever in our hearts. You will never be forgotten. May you now rest in peace.”

His brother Mark said that he would be remembered as a fun character by his many friends in and around the village.

“Through the 80s and 90s we had lots of good holidays together,” he said. “We all lived in the same village, we all lived, worked and socialised around Saham.”

Mr Garner enjoyed skiing holidays to Switzerland with family and friends from the village.

He was also a practical joker. His family's tribute says: “Sorry Ray, it was us that pinched the gooseberries you had for sale at the front of your house and left the photocopy of a £50 note in the tin. “We'd like to say this was one of our childhood memories we share of Paul, but it was probably only three years ago. We never stopped having fun.”

Mr Garner's company, Paul Garner Developments Ltd, was a finalist for the East Anglia region in the best local builder category of the Local Authority Building Excellence Awards, in 2017.

He was nominated by Breckland District Council for the quality of his work around the borough.

His brother said: “He's left a string of smashing properties around here.”

Mr Garner leaves a father, Neville, mother, Anne, Sister Sallie and daughter Ella.

His funeral will be held at St George's Church, Saham Toney on Thursday, May 9 (1pm) followed by interment. Family flowers only, donations for the ADHD Foundation may be given at the service or sent to Eirlys Johnson Funeral Services, 87 High Street, Watton IP25 6AQ.