Norwich parkruns encourage rainbow runners to celebrate Norwich Pride

Sloughbottom parkrun Picture: Ian Edwards Archant

Hundreds of runners in and around Norwich will create a rainbow this weekend to help celebrate Norwich Pride.

Six parkruns - Brundall, Catton, Colney, Lingwood, Mulbarton and Sloughbottom - have joined together in inviting people to run, jog or walk their 5km courses in rainbow colours in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The message is clear: everybody is welcome at parkrun and, this weekend, the more colourful the better.

Dan Goodwin, event director at Catton parkrun, said: "We're really pleased to be able to support Norwich Pride on the 27th July across many of the local parkrun events.

"The ethos of parkrun is very much about inclusion and we welcome everyone to walk, jog or run 5km with us every Saturday morning.

"Runners are also notorious for having brightly coloured clothing which lends itself to creating a 'running rainbow' and supporting this fantastic celebration for the LGBTQ+ community in Norwich!"

The parkruns take place in the morning, before the main Pride festival in the city centre.

Anybody planning to attend is invited to wear either rainbow clothes or any bright rainbow colour.

parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5km run in the park, organised entirely by volunteers.

There is no such thing as "too slow" and nobody finishes last because that's the job of the tailwalker - a friendly volunteer who makes sure everybody gets round safely.

Miranda Ellis, event director at Sloughbottom parkrun, said: "New people are always welcome at parkrun - maybe this weekend will be an opportunity for people who have never taken part before to give it a go."

All you need to do is register online with parkrun - https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/ - print out your personal barcode and bring it with you. Arrive at your chosen park by 8.45am, in time for the pre-run briefing.

The rainbow runs will coincide with Norfolk Day.

The Norwich Pride event will start from 10am in the Forum and Chapelfield Gardens and a march will leave City Hall at 1pm.

The idea of parkrun started in October 2004 in London and now 3,502 adults and 369 juniors join in each weekend across Norfolk, which boasts numerous parkruns.