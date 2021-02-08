Parking issue raises wheelchair safety concerns

Published: 3:53 PM February 8, 2021

Concerns have been raised over parking on the pavement at The Willows, Little Plumstead - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Safety issues have been highlighted as a result of drivers parking fully on the pavement at a new estate near Norwich.

Great and Little Plumstead Parish Council is set to discuss parking issues at the Willows estate during a meeting on Monday night.

Clerk Tess Scott said wheelchair users and those pushing prams have to move into the road at the estate as a result of some people parking with all four wheels on the pavement.

The council will consider whether legal recourse is possible, or whether it is for the local authority to act upon.

Mrs Scott said: "Parishioners have raised this with us so it's a case of asking whether this is a one-off or a Covid-19 issue with more people at home all the time.

"There are really wide paths but now people are using them as if it is extra parking."

The clerk added that the issue has been brought up in the past, but it has been brought to the fore by recent events.

Thorpe St Andrew county councillor Ian Mackie said the issue may be caused by the fact they are not adopted roads at the estate.