Ice cream business proves they are not frozen in time as they celebrate 121 years

PUBLISHED: 16:37 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 25 January 2019

Celebrating 121 years of selling ice cream to the people of Norfolk of Suffolk, Paravanni's Ice Cream. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

The familiar taste of Paravanni’s ice cream is etched in to the memory of generations across the region.

Adam Salter, Business Development Manager at Paravanni's shows the new branding (right). Picture: Neil DidsburyAdam Salter, Business Development Manager at Paravanni's shows the new branding (right). Picture: Neil Didsbury

But the company are putting their original logo, flavours and packaging to bed as they launch into the 21st century and modernise the brand.

The Norfolk business has reached its 121st year and is the oldest ice cream manufacturer in the country.

Despite the factory now being based in Beccles, the company said their true identity is in Norwich, where Giuseppe Parravani began selling the family recipe in 1898.

Adam Salter, business development manager at Parravani’s said: “Norwich is our spiritual home, the heritage is really Norwich, Norfolk, East Anglia and England in that order.”

According to Mr Salter, the brand have “slimmed down” their product line from 85 flavours to 36 to make way for new seasonal ranges, festive flavours, collaborations with other Norfolk brands as well as vegan friendly options.

Paravanni's have some exciting new flavours in the pipeline to celebrate their 121 years in business. Picture: Neil DidsburyParavanni's have some exciting new flavours in the pipeline to celebrate their 121 years in business. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“Our packaging will become more eco-friendly, we are phasing out our old ones to begin using biodegradable,” Mr Salter said.

While the brand couldn’t reveal the collaboration for their anniversary ice cream, they teased the recipe will pair strawberries with another key ingredient.

“We will be making the most of what is on our doorstep,” he said, “I can’t give away too much, but it is very exciting.”

Despite the modern changes to the company, Mr Salter said Parravani’s will continue creating its products using its traditional methods which have been passed down for at least four generations.

Barry Preece, production supervisor at Paravanni's in Beccles. Picture: Neil DidsburyBarry Preece, production supervisor at Paravanni's in Beccles. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Barry Preece from Lowestoft is the production supervisor at the Suffolk factory and spends hours in and out of a -20 degree fridge.

Mr Preece said: “I like making the strawberries and cream, that sure is smooth, but my favourite flavour would have to be white chocolate with raspberry - it is absolutely stunning.

“Traditional vanilla though, that is superb - a lovely vanilla ice cream with home made apple pie.”

The ice cream making process takes about two hours to complete at Parravani’s, but the products settle in their fridge until they are perfect for consumption.

