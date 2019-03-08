Paramotor pilot set to fly over 40 RAF stations for charity

A Lowestoft paramotorist is set to fly over 40 RAF stations for charity. (Centre, l-r) Paramotorists Paul Mockford and Flight Lieutenant Giles Fowler with their air crew Andy Greves and Katie Pagett. Picture: shearsmockford.com shearsmockford.com

An RAF pilot is set to take to the skies once more for his latest charity flying challenge.

In 2017 Giles Fowler, who grew up in Oulton Broad, flew the longest non-stop flight in the UK as he travelled 300 miles coast to coast – all with an engine and propeller strapped to his back.

And now the record-breaking RAF officer, who hails from Lowestoft, is attempting to fly more than 260-miles on a paramotor to raise money for the Royal Air Forces Association.

Mr Fowler will be travelling once more on a paramotor – a lightweight engine with a harness that allows you to fly beneath a paragliding wing.

The Flight Lieutenant – who holds the record for being the UK’s highest flying paramotor pilot – is aiming to fly over 40 RAF stations for charity with Paul Mockford.

Their 263-mile challenge, #RAFA40, will see them fly over 40 current and former RAF stations in April as they aim to raise more than £1,000 for the RAF Association, the charity that supports the RAF family.

The pair’s two day trip will be split over six legs, starting from the former Bomber Command airfield at RAF Goxhill, near Hull, and finishing at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire.

The route will take them over Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Mr Fowler, 40, said, “Paul and I met briefly at a flying festival, and we quickly realised we both had a connection with both paramotoring and the RAF Association, which his father Derf has been closely involved with for years.

“I wanted to attempt a challenge and raise money for something that’s close to my heart, and the RAF Association is a great charity which does so much to help active and former RAF personnel and their families.”

As a serving officer in the RAF with 25 years’ flying experience, Mr Fowler holds the record for the highest UK paramotor flight, at 21,746ft.

The duo will be assisted in their attempt by friends and fellow paramotorist enthusiasts Katie Pagett and Andy Greaves, who will offer ground support by carrying fuel, spare parts and supplies for the pilots.

Once the attempt is under way the pilots and ground support crew will be trackable live at www.livetrack24.com

To sponsor them visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rafa40