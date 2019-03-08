Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Paramotor pilot set to fly over 40 RAF stations for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:19 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 05 April 2019

A Lowestoft paramotorist is set to fly over 40 RAF stations for charity. (Centre, l-r) Paramotorists Paul Mockford and Flight Lieutenant Giles Fowler with their air crew Andy Greves and Katie Pagett. Picture: shearsmockford.com

A Lowestoft paramotorist is set to fly over 40 RAF stations for charity. (Centre, l-r) Paramotorists Paul Mockford and Flight Lieutenant Giles Fowler with their air crew Andy Greves and Katie Pagett. Picture: shearsmockford.com

shearsmockford.com

An RAF pilot is set to take to the skies once more for his latest charity flying challenge.

In 2017 Giles Fowler, who grew up in Oulton Broad, flew the longest non-stop flight in the UK as he travelled 300 miles coast to coast – all with an engine and propeller strapped to his back.

And now the record-breaking RAF officer, who hails from Lowestoft, is attempting to fly more than 260-miles on a paramotor to raise money for the Royal Air Forces Association.

Mr Fowler will be travelling once more on a paramotor – a lightweight engine with a harness that allows you to fly beneath a paragliding wing.

The Flight Lieutenant – who holds the record for being the UK’s highest flying paramotor pilot – is aiming to fly over 40 RAF stations for charity with Paul Mockford.

Their 263-mile challenge, #RAFA40, will see them fly over 40 current and former RAF stations in April as they aim to raise more than £1,000 for the RAF Association, the charity that supports the RAF family.

The pair’s two day trip will be split over six legs, starting from the former Bomber Command airfield at RAF Goxhill, near Hull, and finishing at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire.

The route will take them over Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Mr Fowler, 40, said, “Paul and I met briefly at a flying festival, and we quickly realised we both had a connection with both paramotoring and the RAF Association, which his father Derf has been closely involved with for years.

“I wanted to attempt a challenge and raise money for something that’s close to my heart, and the RAF Association is a great charity which does so much to help active and former RAF personnel and their families.”

As a serving officer in the RAF with 25 years’ flying experience, Mr Fowler holds the record for the highest UK paramotor flight, at 21,746ft.

The duo will be assisted in their attempt by friends and fellow paramotorist enthusiasts Katie Pagett and Andy Greaves, who will offer ground support by carrying fuel, spare parts and supplies for the pilots.

Once the attempt is under way the pilots and ground support crew will be trackable live at www.livetrack24.com

To sponsor them visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rafa40

Most Read

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

Two months after work on NDR roundabouts - has anything changed?

Works have been completed on six roundabouts on the Broadland Northway. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pub manager from Norwich stole £7,000 from venue before disappearing

The Hereward pub in Ely. Picture Google.

Pensioners urged to put in claim or risk missing out on £7k per year

Age UK Norwich is calling for people to check their eligibility for pension credit and housing benefit before the Government changes the rules on May 15. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

50 of East Anglia’s biggest firm’s gender pay gaps revealed

The gender pay gap at Norfolk and Suffolk's biggest employers have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

Twenty-year-old hit speeds of 120mph during police chase with three children in the car

Coltsfoot Way in Thetford where police found the BMW X5. Picture Google.

Jobs at risk for staff ahead of department store closure, despite vow

Staff at the closing Beales department store in Lowestoft now face a redundancy consultation. Picture: Greta Levy

Pub manager from Norwich stole £7,000 from venue before disappearing

The Hereward pub in Ely. Picture Google.

Running column: Time for Mark Armstrong to put all those miles to good use at the Greater Manchester Marathon

Mark Armstrong during his last marathon in Nottingham in 2017. Picture: Robin Hood Marathon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists