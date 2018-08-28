Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

A paramedic is believed to have suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car.

The collision happened in Bury Road, Thetford, on Saturday at around 4.30pm, according to residents in the area.

The collision happened in Bury Road, Thetford, on Saturday at around 4.30pm, according to residents in the area.

Police arrived at the scene and closed the road for several hours before it reopened at around 6pm.

One witness described hearing a loud bang which happened just outside of his home.

Adam Dean, 38, went outside and found an injured man wearing a paramedic uniform on the ground being tended to by two women.

“It was really horrible,” he said. “I gave him a blanket because he said he was cold.”

Mr Dean said the ambulance had attended a job further up the road but that the only available spot for them to park was outside his home.

He said the paramedic, who he described as a “young lad”, had been taking a trolley out of the ambulance vehicle.

“I felt really sorry for him,” Mr Dean added. “He seemed like a nice lad.

“The lady who was steadying his head was comforting him, they were talking about pets and dogs.

“I hope he is alright, he was out here to help someone else.”

A 39-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named, said there were four ambulances at the scene and police arrived shortly afterwards.

He said the driver of the car was led away by police and the car was towed away.

“It was quite significant,” he added. “They were treating the man for an hour on the ground.”