Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

PUBLISHED: 15:07 20 January 2019

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Archant

A paramedic is believed to have suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car.

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALIBury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

The collision happened in Bury Road, Thetford, on Saturday at around 4.30pm, according to residents in the area.

Police arrived at the scene and closed the road for several hours before it reopened at around 6pm.

One witness described hearing a loud bang which happened just outside of his home.

Adam Dean, 38, went outside and found an injured man wearing a paramedic uniform on the ground being tended to by two women.

“It was really horrible,” he said. “I gave him a blanket because he said he was cold.”

Mr Dean said the ambulance had attended a job further up the road but that the only available spot for them to park was outside his home.

He said the paramedic, who he described as a “young lad”, had been taking a trolley out of the ambulance vehicle.

“I felt really sorry for him,” Mr Dean added. “He seemed like a nice lad.

“The lady who was steadying his head was comforting him, they were talking about pets and dogs.

“I hope he is alright, he was out here to help someone else.”

A 39-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named, said there were four ambulances at the scene and police arrived shortly afterwards.

He said the driver of the car was led away by police and the car was towed away.

“It was quite significant,” he added. “They were treating the man for an hour on the ground.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk mum-of-two injured in Philip crash has ‘no idea if he’s sorry at all’

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coldest night in the region since Beast from the East as temperatures plummet to -7C

Norfolk felt the coldest night since Beast from the East on Saturday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich mum launches campaign to make sending explicit images illegal

Natasha Harpley, 39, has launched a petition to make it illegal to send unsolicited explicit photos. Photos: NATASHA HARPLEY/CHANGE.ORG

REVEALED: 45pc rise in costs and the impact of livestock theft on region

The country's biggest rural insurer has warned of the spiralling cost of livestock theft. Pictured, sheep at a farm at Shropham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Why battle of the giants was a compelling sideshow to the main event

Action from King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists