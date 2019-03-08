Paralysed man who completed London Marathon becomes world record holder
PUBLISHED: 15:49 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 02 April 2019
Archant
A paralysed man from Blofield has become a Guinness World Record holder after completing the London Marathon.
Father-of-three Simon Kindleysides became the fastest man to complete the 26.2-mile route independently in a robotic walking device last year.
The 35-year-old has now been awarded with a world record having finished the race in 36 hours and 46 minutes.
He said: “Every single Christmas I was bought a Guinness World Record book and to think I have now got one and will be in the book is just mind blowing.”
Mr Kindleysides completed the marathon in a ReWalk exoskeleton in April 2018.
He spent two days walking around the route and was surrounded by a team of supporters.
Mr Kindleysides was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and a glioma brain tumour in 2013, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.