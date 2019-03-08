Search

Town to welcome parade of vintage buses for 50th anniversary day

PUBLISHED: 09:20 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 03 July 2019

The Eastern Transport Collection Society (ETCS) are celebrating their 50th anniversary this weekend with a display in Lowestoft. Pictured, ETCS-owned Bristol Lodekka LKD 229 will be operating at the weekend’s event. Photo: Daniel Peart

The Eastern Transport Collection Society (ETCS) are celebrating their 50th anniversary this weekend with a display in Lowestoft. Pictured, ETCS-owned Bristol Lodekka LKD 229 will be operating at the weekend's event. Photo: Daniel Peart

A town is preparing to welcome a parade of vintage red double decker buses as a heritage transport collection celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Lowestoft's East Anglia Transport Museum is set to host a display of buses from the Eastern Transport Collection as the organisation marks five decades of heritage bus preservation in Norfolk with a special showcase event, held on Saturday, July 6, to Sunday, July 7.

East Anglia Transport Museum chairman, David Jordan, said: "We're delighted to be hosting the 50th anniversary celebrations for the Eastern Transport Collection, which we know will provide an exciting showcase for the preservation of our local transport heritage, as well as being a great fun day out for families and enthusiasts alike."

And a spokesperson for Eastern Transport Collection Society added: "We are a charity that preserves former Eastern Counties buses that have served passengers in Norfolk and further afield for current and future generations to appreciate."

The organisation was formed in 1969 as the Eastern Counties Omnibus Society when a group of Norwich bus enthusiasts clubbed together to preserve a bus.

And the society now owns six buses dating from the 1940s to the 1980s, all of which once operated with the Eastern Counties Omnibus Company.

At least four of these vehicles are fully restored and roadworthy and are used at vintage transport events in the are each year, whilst others are undergoing restoration work carried out by volunteers.

The 50th anniversary event will include a display of preserved vehicles from both societies, as well as a number of visiting vehicles once having operated in the area but preserved elsewhere.

Visitors will also get the chance to ride on two free vintage bus services linking the museum with both Beccles and Lowestoft every half hour throughout the event.

The showcase, which will also include tram, trolleybus and narrow gauge railway rides, as well as a cafe, barbeque, and museum attractions, is open from 11am to 5pm throughout the event.

Visitors who arrive by car will be able to use the free park and ride service, sponsored by First Eastern Counties Buses, from the nearby Co-Op supermarket in Carlton Colville.

Further details, and timetables for the free bus services can be found at eatransportmuseum.co.uk.

