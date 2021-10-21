Theatre to give Stars of Norfolk and Waveney award-winners panto tickets

Published: 3:36 PM October 21, 2021

Norwich Theatre Royal announce tickets for the winners of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2021. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

A theatre will be giving winners of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2021 awards free tickets.

For our 2021 awards, Norwich Theatre Royal is offering four pantomime tickets for each of the winners.

The total of 48 tickets will be in the hands of the heroines and heroes of our communities, nominated by you and selected by our judging panel.

Gyasi Sheppy who will be playing Dick Whittington in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his Cat. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Nominations are now open for the awards, which celebrate those going above and beyond in their communities.

The Hopkins Homes-sponsored awards enter their ninth year in 2021, with a ceremony set to be held at Norwich Cathedral in December.

You may also want to watch:

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director of Norwich Theatre, said: “We are delighted to be donating pantomime tickets to the winners of the Stars of Norfolk. The work of these everyday heroes in Norfolk and Waveney often goes unnoticed, but they are part of what makes our county so special.

"We hope they enjoy a festive reward as they join us for Dick Whittington and his Cat, with its stellar cast, dazzling dance routines, side-splitting comedy, and fantastic live music.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to bring back our large-scale ‘all-singing, all dancing’ pantomime at Theatre Royal this year. It’s been an absolute joy to be working with our very own creative team here at Norwich Theatre and to bring together such an amazing cast made up of local favourites and nationally and internationally renowned talent for this year’s pantomime.”

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 Awards at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Do you know a community star who should be celebrated at this year's Star of Norfolk and Waveney Awards? Nominate them to be in with a chance of winning by filling in the form either below or attached in the paper to nominate your stars.

Entries close on Thursday, November 7 and the finalists will be announced on Tuesday, November 23 in a special supplement in the EDP.

Keep up to date with all the latest news from the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2021 at www.edp24.co.uk/stars.