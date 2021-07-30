Paint it purple to help Norfolk abuse survivors

Published: 3:07 PM July 30, 2021

The Pandora Project is calling on beauty salons to Paint it Purple in September - Credit: Pandora Project

A domestic abuse charity is calling for hairdressers and beauty salons to help support survivors.

The King’s Lynn-based Pandora Project is launching Paint it Purple for Pandora next month as it celebrates its eighth birthday.

It says beauty workers can act as a lifeline to those affected by domestic abuse. Pandora Project recognises the essential role of educating and empowering those in the beauty industry, in raising awareness of domestic abuse and supporting those who experience it.

Paint it Purple for Pandora ill call for hair and beauty salons to get involved throughout September in helping to raise awareness of domestic abuse and Pandora Project’s support services, which are available to women and children in West Norfolk and part of North Norfolk.

Pandora will also be offering free online Domestic Abuse Awareness training to salons, which includes how to spot signs of domestic abuse and how to handle a disclosure.

Salons can display posters, promote the colour purple to their clients for hair and nails and pledge to donate £1 per purple treatment to Pandora Project.

Any businesses taking part will be equipped with a donation jar and purple ribbons to wear and sell to customers for the duration of September, while customers’ experiences will be shared across Pandora’s social channels.

Tracy, Pandora Project's chief executive, said: “This is a fun way to get across a very serious message. Women living with abusive partners often feel very alone and are often very isolated.

"We are hoping this campaign will encourage women to reach out for support, helping them to realise they are not alone and that life without abuse is possible.

“In England and Wales, two women a week are killed by their current or former partner. By supporting this campaign, you will be standing up to this endemic problem within our society and will help to empower women to change their lives.”

To sign up contact steph@pandoraproject.org.uk



