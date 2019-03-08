WWE superstar Paige now unlikely to make Norwich wrestling event

Paige Knight at WrestleMania Axxess in 2016. Photo: Miguel Discart/Wikimedia Miguel Discart/Wikimedia

Fans hoping to see WWE star Paige at a Norwich wrestling event are likely to be disappointed after organisers said her attendance is in doubt.

WWE World Champion Mick Foley, centre, in Norwich, pictured with the Knight family, as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. From left, Ricky (junior), Ricky (senior), Roy, and Zak Knight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY WWE World Champion Mick Foley, centre, in Norwich, pictured with the Knight family, as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. From left, Ricky (junior), Ricky (senior), Roy, and Zak Knight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Earlier this year the 26-year-old, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, who inspired the Hollywood film Fighting With My Family said she was "excited" to attend the Fightmare event at Carrow Road which is being organised by her family at World of Wrestling Association (WAW).

But it now seems unlikely that she will be able to make the event, which will feature former Norwich City player Grant Holt, due to television commitments overseas.

A spokesperson for World of Wrestling Association said: "WWE superstar Paige is desperate to attend her family's wrestling event, Fightmare, which takes place at Carrow Road on June 2.

"However, due to television commitments it now looks unlikely that she will be able to come to the UK at that time.

"Paige was only due to attend the event, it was never advertised that she would be performing in the ring or appearing at any of the events based around the Fightmare weekend."

Paige's brother, Zak Knight, added: "I'd love to have my sister at WAW's biggest show ever but it looks like it now isn't possible. We can assure fans that this will still be the best independent wrestling show the UK has ever seen."

It has already been a busy year for the Knight family following the release of the film Fighting With My Family.

The comedy, produced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and written and directed by Stephen Merchant, tells the true story of the family as they pursue professional wrestling careers.

The film claimed the top spot at the box office and was well received by critics.

Fightmare takes place at Carrow Road on Sunday, June 2 and features wrestling legends including Mick Foley, Billy Gunn and Nick Aldis.

Tickets start at £5 for children and £10 for adults.