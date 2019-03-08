Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

WWE superstar Paige now unlikely to make Norwich wrestling event

PUBLISHED: 16:17 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 08 May 2019

Paige Knight at WrestleMania Axxess in 2016. Photo: Miguel Discart/Wikimedia

Paige Knight at WrestleMania Axxess in 2016. Photo: Miguel Discart/Wikimedia

Miguel Discart/Wikimedia

Fans hoping to see WWE star Paige at a Norwich wrestling event are likely to be disappointed after organisers said her attendance is in doubt.

WWE World Champion Mick Foley, centre, in Norwich, pictured with the Knight family, as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. From left, Ricky (junior), Ricky (senior), Roy, and Zak Knight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWWE World Champion Mick Foley, centre, in Norwich, pictured with the Knight family, as he will be appearing in the Fightmare 3 wrestling event involving Grant Holt. From left, Ricky (junior), Ricky (senior), Roy, and Zak Knight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Earlier this year the 26-year-old, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, who inspired the Hollywood film Fighting With My Family said she was "excited" to attend the Fightmare event at Carrow Road which is being organised by her family at World of Wrestling Association (WAW).

But it now seems unlikely that she will be able to make the event, which will feature former Norwich City player Grant Holt, due to television commitments overseas.

A spokesperson for World of Wrestling Association said: "WWE superstar Paige is desperate to attend her family's wrestling event, Fightmare, which takes place at Carrow Road on June 2.

"However, due to television commitments it now looks unlikely that she will be able to come to the UK at that time.

"Paige was only due to attend the event, it was never advertised that she would be performing in the ring or appearing at any of the events based around the Fightmare weekend."

Paige's brother, Zak Knight, added: "I'd love to have my sister at WAW's biggest show ever but it looks like it now isn't possible. We can assure fans that this will still be the best independent wrestling show the UK has ever seen."

It has already been a busy year for the Knight family following the release of the film Fighting With My Family.

The comedy, produced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and written and directed by Stephen Merchant, tells the true story of the family as they pursue professional wrestling careers.

The film claimed the top spot at the box office and was well received by critics.

Fightmare takes place at Carrow Road on Sunday, June 2 and features wrestling legends including Mick Foley, Billy Gunn and Nick Aldis.

Tickets start at £5 for children and £10 for adults.

Most Read

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

Timm Klose closes in on new Norwich City deal

Timm Klose looks set to extend his stay at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #178 – That were CHAMPION

The PinkUn Show signs off for the 2018-19 EFL Championship season in tribute to the champions - with a little look at Norwich City's Premier League plans to boot.

Harry and Meghan announce royal baby name

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who they have called Archie. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Award-winning Norfolk bakery looking to expand

Norfolk baker Ed Clark, centre, picking up his award last year. Picture: Henry Kenyon

Taverham man who was once evicted over drugs nuisance has been jailed

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists